Aquatic Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,844 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Green Dot worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 660,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 380,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Green Dot by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 363,831 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,041,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 310,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $2,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of GDOT opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $446.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.87. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

