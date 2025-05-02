AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 162,611 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 162,611 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Loews worth $51,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 47,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $4,043,343.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,705,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,165,301.52. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,327 shares of company stock worth $12,851,055 in the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Loews

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE:L opened at $86.34 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $73.15 and a 1-year high of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average of $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.