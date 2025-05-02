AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,942 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $61,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 465,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $3,713,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $1,466,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.1 %

PSA opened at $300.06 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.60 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.61. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $349.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 target price (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.25.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

