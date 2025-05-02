AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 245.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,893,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054,767 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $54,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $602,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 206.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.07%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Further Reading

