Analysts Set Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) PT at $54.00

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.78.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Mplx Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MPLX opened at $50.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87. Mplx has a twelve month low of $39.84 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.74%.

Insider Activity at Mplx

In other news, VP Shawn M. Lyon bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.75 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,522.25. The trade was a 18.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,985,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,011,000 after buying an additional 1,161,714 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5,070.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 977,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,797,000 after acquiring an additional 958,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $41,917,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 643,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 443,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,822,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,551,000 after purchasing an additional 315,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

