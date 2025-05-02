Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several research firms have commented on ALEC. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 165,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALEC opened at $1.22 on Friday. Alector has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $120.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Alector had a negative net margin of 257.54% and a negative return on equity of 108.77%. The firm had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.41 million. Analysts predict that Alector will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

