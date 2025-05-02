Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.
Several research firms have commented on ALEC. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALEC
Institutional Trading of Alector
Alector Stock Performance
Shares of ALEC opened at $1.22 on Friday. Alector has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $120.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.
Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Alector had a negative net margin of 257.54% and a negative return on equity of 108.77%. The firm had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.41 million. Analysts predict that Alector will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.
Alector Company Profile
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alector
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.