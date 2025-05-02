Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Barclays

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $103.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.99. Aflac has a 1 year low of $80.59 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $3,197,456.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,422.98. The trade was a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,048.59. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

