AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Holdings Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 590,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,861 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $63,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $190,495,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AECOM by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,664,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after buying an additional 580,078 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AECOM by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,718,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,196,000 after buying an additional 373,991 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $36,933,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AECOM by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,339,000 after acquiring an additional 220,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $127.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

AECOM Stock Up 1.6 %

AECOM stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. AECOM has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $118.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.