753,913 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Purchased by Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 753,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,085,000. Kyndryl comprises 0.8% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.32% of Kyndryl as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 45.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 102,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $1,221,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $2,775,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 88,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KD opened at $32.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. This represents a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. This represents a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KD shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on KD

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.