4,354 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by South Plains Financial Inc.

South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $592,321,000. Amundi grew its stake in General Motors by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,914,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $250,627,000 after buying an additional 2,113,973 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,397,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $394,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,366,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of General Motors by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,936 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cowen began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

General Motors Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

