42,795 Shares in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Separately, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter.

Tiziana Life Sciences Trading Down 5.1 %

Tiziana Life Sciences stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

