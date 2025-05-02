3,819 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $1,956,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,765.60. This represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.16 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

