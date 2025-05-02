30,003 Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Bought by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 494.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth $258,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Camping World

In other Camping World news, President Matthew D. Wagner purchased 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 300,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,270.40. The trade was a 1.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W lowered Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Camping World Trading Up 10.4 %

CWH stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

