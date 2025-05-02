298,953 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Freestone Grove Partners LP

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 298,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,702,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unisphere Establishment increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 2,391,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,600,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Headland Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $7,939,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,001,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average of $95.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $70.97 and a 1 year high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,845.33. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,009 shares of company stock valued at $14,407,381. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

