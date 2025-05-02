2,268 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Acquired by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,168,000 after buying an additional 638,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,575,000 after buying an additional 17,314,572 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,267,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,215,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,339,000 after acquiring an additional 398,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $200,438.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,937.84. This represents a 5.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Thomas acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $74,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. This trade represents a 0.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

