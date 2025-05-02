1,205,111 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Purchased by Freestone Grove Partners LP

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,205,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

SONO stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.01. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SONO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 62,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $523,800.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,118,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,549,577.44. This trade represents a 0.52 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

