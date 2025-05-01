Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZYXI. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Zynex alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZYXI

Zynex Stock Down 25.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. Zynex has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $26.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 2.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 10,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $71,857.50. This trade represents a 49.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Zynex during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Zynex by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zynex by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Zynex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.