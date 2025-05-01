Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.64 and last traded at $44.97, with a volume of 1595888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.76.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,305.11. This represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. This represents a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,321. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

