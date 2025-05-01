Westbourne Investments Inc. Buys New Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 927.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

Shares of ARR opened at $16.48 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $21.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.23.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 million. Analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently -822.86%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

