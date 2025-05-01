Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE: SKX) recently:

4/30/2025 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Skechers U.S.A. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/17/2025 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2025 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $76.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 1.4 %

SKX opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $78.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Skechers USA Inc alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $310,605.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,009.28. This trade represents a 5.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $622,590.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,450. This trade represents a 42.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,245 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,902. Insiders own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.