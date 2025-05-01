Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Insider Sells $206,973.36 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) insider Branden Neish sold 20,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $206,973.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,092.53. This trade represents a 3.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Branden Neish also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 19th, Branden Neish sold 25,510 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $289,028.30.

Weave Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WEAV opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $796.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $53.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $15.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

