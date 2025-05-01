Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Insider Sells $206,973.36 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) insider Branden Neish sold 20,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $206,973.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,092.53. This trade represents a 3.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Branden Neish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Branden Neish sold 25,510 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $289,028.30.

Shares of WEAV opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $796.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

