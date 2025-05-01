Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 430,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,214 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $86,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Waste Management by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,996,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,509,000 after buying an additional 465,789 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Waste Management by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.59, for a total transaction of $152,868.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,542 shares in the company, valued at $10,046,109.78. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.22, for a total transaction of $42,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,728.38. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,577 shares of company stock worth $21,662,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE WM opened at $233.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.59 and a 52 week high of $239.32.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.