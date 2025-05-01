Walmart Inc. Makes New $355.65 Million Investment in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Walmart Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,650,000. Symbotic accounts for about 97.2% of Walmart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 46,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,970,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,846,000 after buying an additional 1,452,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Stock Performance

SYM opened at $21.58 on Thursday. Symbotic Inc. has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $54,849.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,919.38. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maria G. Freve sold 1,929 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $41,840.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,391.74. The trade was a 42.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,986 shares of company stock worth $1,514,801. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

