Voleon Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,068 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,804,000 after acquiring an additional 386,333 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 632,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,527,000 after purchasing an additional 44,465 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,798,000 after buying an additional 194,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,983,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 323,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,667,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $925,700.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,038.57. This represents a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WTS stock opened at $207.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.41 and its 200-day moving average is $207.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $232.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

