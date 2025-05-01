Voleon Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Voleon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Universal Insurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,720,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 174,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 608,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 57,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 570,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 285,338 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 990,200 shares in the company, valued at $21,863,616. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Insurance Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of UVE stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $394.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.97 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

