Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $78.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $99.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

