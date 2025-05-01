Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $3,038,795.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,150,414.23. This trade represents a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,929.63. This trade represents a 86.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research set a $120.00 price objective on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.23.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.1 %

PCAR opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $118.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.69%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

