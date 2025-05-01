Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $445,005,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,209,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,384,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,982,000 after buying an additional 1,882,667 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 604.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,004,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,614 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,117,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,662 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $79.89 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $95.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $114,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

