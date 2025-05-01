United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB) Director Purchases $13,615.00 in Stock

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth L. Daniels bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.23 per share, with a total value of $13,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,075. This represents a 25.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

United Community Banks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $3,050,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $7,573,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UCB. Hovde Group upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UCB

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.