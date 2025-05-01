Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 24,265 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 398.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $119.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.60.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.