Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,667,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,225,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,598,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 97,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance
NYSE MYTE opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $12.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Cowen raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
