Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $4,502,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 583,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $742.90 million, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $41.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $344.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.23%. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.