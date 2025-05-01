Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,848,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,017,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,999,000 after purchasing an additional 233,417 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,671,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,031.25. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,815 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $306,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,986.40. This trade represents a 20.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,729 shares of company stock valued at $48,021. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.83 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.73%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

