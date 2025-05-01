Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.08% of W&T Offshore as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 5,050,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 483,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 52,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 368,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 317.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 107,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of WTI stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.94. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio is -6.78%.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

