Two Sigma Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Two Sigma Securities LLC reduced its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 932 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $51,716.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,260.64. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $200,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,875. The trade was a 8.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,921 shares of company stock valued at $338,727. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.99. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $242.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.