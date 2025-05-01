Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $217,000 in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPR. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,789,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To April 2026 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AAPR opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $26.76.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF — 2 Yr to April 2026 (AAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To April 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To April 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.