Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $215,000 in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Separately, Maytree Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $484,000.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 37.2 %

Shares of VIXY stock opened at $64.13 on Thursday. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56.

About ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

