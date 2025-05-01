Two Sigma Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN)

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN – Free Report) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $164,000.

Get Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DRN opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 million, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 2.85. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (DRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRN was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.