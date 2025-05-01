Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys Shares of 5,505 Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after acquiring an additional 83,185 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 678,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after buying an additional 233,583 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,946.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

Insider Activity

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.07. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. The firm had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $204,606.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,627,126.80. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,302.50. This trade represents a 23.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock worth $3,665,786 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.