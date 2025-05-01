Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases New Shares in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.14% of PJT Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PJT. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in PJT Partners by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners stock opened at $141.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $190.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.49.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.26 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

