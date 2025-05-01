Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases 1,950,437 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 331.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,539,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950,437 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.55% of Altice USA worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 120.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,527,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 834,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 191,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,617.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 1,792,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 60,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

ATUS opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

