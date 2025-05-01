Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 126,497 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.07% of Invesco worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. TD Cowen downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.20%.

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.