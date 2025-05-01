Triumph Capital Management Purchases Shares of 4,813 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 10.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.21.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $116.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $132.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.32.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

