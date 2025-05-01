Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,083 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,185,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,530,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,723,000 after buying an additional 650,052 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,732,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,315,000 after buying an additional 544,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 854,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,678,000 after buying an additional 358,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 738,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,399,000 after buying an additional 129,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.78.

WMS opened at $113.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.51. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

