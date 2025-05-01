Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $421,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $26.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

