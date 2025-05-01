Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 474 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.3 %

Federated Hermes stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $43.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,715.76. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.