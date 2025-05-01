Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 3,192 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 330.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,945,000 after buying an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,253,000 after buying an additional 89,340 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 191,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 46,612 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $83,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,610.83. This represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,095,112.82. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,021 shares of company stock worth $372,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.58. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 24.47%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

