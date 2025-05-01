Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 6,088 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 165.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after acquiring an additional 99,045 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 135,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 93,453 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,166,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after buying an additional 84,133 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Andersons by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 139,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 83,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Andersons Stock Down 0.9 %

Andersons stock opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.88 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $772,992. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Andersons Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.