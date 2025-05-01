TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at TD Securities

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

X has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of X stock opened at C$55.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$35.65 and a 1-year high of C$55.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.49, for a total value of C$1,979,776.00. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

