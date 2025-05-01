TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $128.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. TJX Companies has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $131.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,998,201,000 after purchasing an additional 578,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,930,965,000 after acquiring an additional 464,995 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,769,600,000 after buying an additional 626,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,225 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,670,565,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

